Arsenal are listening to offers for striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners are looking to revamp their squad this summer as they look to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

Nketiah’s current contract at The Emirates is due to expire next summer and the Gunners could be looking to cash-in on the 22-year-old now rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

The forward made a handful of appearances for the Gunners last season but failed to hold down a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nketiah scored six goals and made one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, but he only made four starts in the Premier League.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Nketiah could be on his way out of The Emirates this summer as he may have been deemed to be surplus to requirements at the club.

Sheth also revealed that Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos could also be headed for the exit door at Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Thursday, Sheth said: “As for departures [at Arsenal], Eddie Nketiah…

“Now, there was talk about an extension to his contract. He only has one year left. I am now being told that Arsenal are listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah.

“They tried to tie him down to a new deal but it hasn’t transpired that they managed to do that.

“Bayer Leverkusen are one of four clubs we are told that are interested. The other three, we are told come from the Premier League.

“And one more line to bring you, Konstantinos Mavropanos, he’s been on loan for the majority of his Arsenal career so far.

“Lately, he was on loan at Stuttgart, they really like him, he really likes Stuttgart and it’s very likely that a permanent deal to Stuttgart could happen because both clubs are still in talks over a deal.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season.

