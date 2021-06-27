Arsenal are “confident” that they will be able to convince Emile Smith Rowe to sign a new contract at The Emirates, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta last term as he earned plenty of new admirers following his fine displays for the Gunners.

Smith Rowe scored two goals and made four assists in 20 Premier League games for the Gunners last term as he impressed under Arteta and enjoyed a regular run in the first team.

The midfielder netted a total of four goals and made seven assists in 35 games in all competitions for the Gunners and showed plenty of promise as he looks to hold down a regular spot in the first team.

Smith Rowe’s current contract at The Emirates is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and Arsenal are likely to be keen to want to extend his deal amid suggestions that Aston Villa are interested in the midfielder.

Now, journalist Castles has delivered an update on the situation by claiming that the Gunners are confident of being able to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract at the north London club.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, Castles said: “We told you Aston Villa were interested in Emile Smith Rowe and they’ve subsequently made an offer.

“He has two years left on his contract at Arsenal.

“Arsenal are confident they can persuade Emile Smith Rowe to sign a new contract but it’s a sign of Aston Villa’s intention.”

