Arsenal are having to fight off interest from the likes of Aston Villa as they look to extend Emile Smith Rowe’s contract at The Emirates, according to Duncan Castles.

The 20-year-old midfielder earned lots of praise for his performances last term as he enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta at The Emirates.

Smith Rowe made 20 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring two goals and making four assists to help the north London side finish eighth in the table.

The midfielder’s current contract at The Emirates is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Arsenal have thus far not been able to extend his deal.

The north London side will certainly be keen to tie the youngster down to a new long-term deal as they look to secure his future at the club.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Arsenal are fighting something of a battle to keep hold of Smith Rowe after Aston Villa registered their interest in landing the Englishman.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Aston Villa had targeted Emile Smith Rowe and we saw Villa now make an offer for the player.

“That’s the type of player Arsenal want to keep but they have as yet failed to extend his contract.

“He has just two years left to run on his contract.

“Arsenal are having to fight off other English clubs who have substantial resources to retain Smith Rowe.”

Arsenal are looking to build a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season after they ended up eighth and without a trophy last term.

