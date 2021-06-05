Emmanuel Petit names the signing he wants to see Arsenal make

Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.

The north London side are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at the club.

The Gunners ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table for the second season running last season as they struggled to find consistent form in the top flight.

Arsenal fans will now be keen to see Arteta strengthen their squad this summer as the north Londoners look to put together a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish next season.

Zaha was in good form for Crystal Palace last season as he scored 11 goals and made two assists in the top flight for the London club.

The Ivory Coast international’s future has been a source of speculation in recent seasons, and former Arsenal star Petit says he would love to see the Gunners make a move to bring the attacker to The Emirates this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Zaha said: “Zaha has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal in recent years.

“Arsenal used to play with wingers and guys who could make a difference on the flank, who would take responsibility and show the hunger and desire to get the victory – that was the Arsenal that I knew!

“When I played for Arsenal in the late 1990s we had Marc Overmars, Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires – these players were so exciting to watch.

“Zaha is an unpredictable player, you don’t know what he’s going to do with the ball.

“He’s got a strong character, and sometimes he needs to control of his emotions, but he’s exactly the kind of player Arsenal need. He’d get the fans excited and stimulate his own team-mates too.

“For ages, Arsenal haven’t had a player who could dribble or make a difference with the ball at his feet.

“With Zaha, they would have somebody capable of taking responsibility and not scared to take on defenders.”

