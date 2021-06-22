Arsenal have made contact with Andre Onana’s agent about a possible move for the Ajax goalkeeper, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroon international, who is currently serving a suspension for a doping violation, has been touted as a possible target for the north London side in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta ponders bolstering his options between the posts.

Arsenal are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Arteta looks to gear his side up for a genuine Premier League title challenge next season.

Onana, 25, made 20 league appearances for Ajax last season before his ban came into effect in early February.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Arsenal have been in touch with the goalkeeper’s agent to sound out a possible move, but negotiations are not at an advanced stage.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “Arsenal are in touch with the agent. They like the player.

“He is a serious opportunity but it’s not advanced talks or closed yet.

“Arsenal will talk to people close to Onana with his agent to understand the situation.”

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad after they finished eighth in the Premier League and missed out on a trophy last season.

The Gunners will be focused on domestic affairs only next season after they missed out on European qualification altogether.

