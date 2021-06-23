Ian Wright singled out the “brilliant” Bukayo Saka for special praise after his sparkling performance for England in their 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

The Arsenal youngster was handed his first start of the tournament and he did not disappoint, as he produced a fine display to help Gareth Southgate’s men to book their spot in the last 16.

Saka, 19, was named as the man of the match as he provided a constant attacking threat for the Three Lions, and was involved in the build-up to Raheem Sterling’s goal in the first half at Wembley.

The teenager has been in superb form for Arsenal lately and he is now carrying his excellent performances onto the international stage.

Arsenal legend Wright was thrilled by what he saw from Saka on Tuesday night as he heaped praise on the Gunners attacker after the game.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Wright said: “What we saw tonight was him [Saka] come in and give England that thrust.

“He got forward, played the ball and enjoyed himself. He was brilliant. England have got competition now.

“Phil Foden will see that and know there’s someone who can rival him.

“Saka has shown he’s not bothered who he’s playing against, he just goes out there and does his job. He did a great job today.”

Saka enjoyed a stellar season with Arsenal last term as he scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The youngster will be hoping to start England’s first knockout game at Euro 2020 next week.

