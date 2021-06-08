Arsenal are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and have made an initial offer for Ajax’s Andre Onana, according to Duncan Castles.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place this term and without a trophy and attentions will now be focused on the players Arteta could look to bring in.

The Gunners have been linked with a possible move to sign Cameroon shot-stopper Onana, 25, as they look to bolster their options between the posts.

Onana is currently serving a 12-month suspension from football for doping violations.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that the Gunners have made an initial “low” offer for Onana and remain in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of Onana: “I’m not sure Ajax will let him go for a very cheap deal but Arsenal have made a very low offer of Andre Onana, trying to take advantage of the drug ban that is due to run to February – but Onana is challenging this in court.

“He’s hoping he’ll be cleared to play football again next season.

“Either way, you can understand why Arsenal are trying to get him. They’ve not had the best success with Bernd Leno as their goalkeeper. [Bernd] Leno has spoken about leaving Arsenal. They want to upgrade in that position.

“Onana is one of the top goalkeepers in European football. Interestingly, he was a target for Manchester United in the period in which they were expecting David De Gea to leave under freedom of contract. Manchester United made a substantial offer to Ajax which they rejected.

“Obviously as an Ajax goalkeeper, he is comfortable playing with the ball at his feet and building attacks from the back, which is very much Mikel Arteta’s philosophy.

“You can understand why Arsenal are doing this. He is a good fit and he would be a substantial upgrade.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2003-04.

