Arsenal close to tying down Kieran Tierney to new five-year contract - report

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new five-year contract with full-back Kieran Tierney, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 19 June 2021, 23:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are close to tying down Kieran Tierney to a new five-year contract at The Emirates, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Scottish full-back is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal to keep him at the north London club for the foreseeable future.

The same story says that Tierney’s new deal will be worth more than £100,000 a week in wages and is set to run until the summer of 2026.

According to the article, some minor details still need to be ironed out but the move appears to be all but sealed.

Tierney, 24, has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most important players under Mikel Arteta and the Scottish left-back made 27 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners last season.

The Scot signed for Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019 on a five-year contract.

He played the full 90 minutes as Scotland produced a solid performance to hold England to a goalless draw at Wembley in their Group D encounter.

The same article also claims that Arsenal remain hopeful of tying down Emile Smith Rowe, 20, to a new long-term contract.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal want up to six new signings this summer – report
Erling Haaland
Chelsea FC want to sign two Borussia Dortmund players – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal want up to six new signings this summer – report
Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas offers advice to Jack Grealish about Man United and Man City links
