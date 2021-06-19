Arsenal are close to tying down Kieran Tierney to a new five-year contract at The Emirates, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Scottish full-back is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal to keep him at the north London club for the foreseeable future.

The same story says that Tierney’s new deal will be worth more than £100,000 a week in wages and is set to run until the summer of 2026.

According to the article, some minor details still need to be ironed out but the move appears to be all but sealed.

Tierney, 24, has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most important players under Mikel Arteta and the Scottish left-back made 27 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners last season.

The Scot signed for Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019 on a five-year contract.

He played the full 90 minutes as Scotland produced a solid performance to hold England to a goalless draw at Wembley in their Group D encounter.

The same article also claims that Arsenal remain hopeful of tying down Emile Smith Rowe, 20, to a new long-term contract.

