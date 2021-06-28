Arsenal are looking to restructure their squad this summer as they aim to raise funds for a number of signings, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of potential recruits in recent days, with Brighton defender Ben White having been touted as a possible defensive signing this month.

Despite the speculation, Arsenal are yet to confirm any new signings this summer as they aim to get their spending under way ahead of the new campaign.

Having missed out on a place in Europe altogether for next season, the Gunners are working with a limited budget as they look to make the best signings to bolster their squad.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed that the Gunners are looking to offload a number of player to free up funds for new recruits this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, Castles said: “They [Arsenal] want to sell players to generate revenues to make these deals happen for players like Ben White, Ruben Neves and Yves Bissouma, who is another player from Brighton they’re looking at to improve their options in defensive midfield.

“You have Andre Silva… they’re interested in a striker if they can move Alexandre Lacazette out.

“It’s a complex scenario. They have a badly-structured squad that aren’t particularly compatible with each other. They’ve got some characters who Arteta finds difficult to manage.

“They have players on very high wages who, if they can ship [them] out, will give them a lot of scope to bring players in.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip