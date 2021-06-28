Donny van de Beek will not be leaving Manchester United to sign for Arsenal this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder endured something of a disappointing debut campaign in the Premier League after signing for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window last year.

The 24-year-old made a total of 19 appearances in the Premier League last term but was limited to just four starts for the Red Devils as he netted one goal and made one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Van de Beek only started a total of 12 games for Manchester United in all competitions last season and his lack of game-time has raised questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The midfielder has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their options in the middle of the pitch.

However, respected Italian journalist Romano has now poured cold water on that specific transfer story by insisting that Van de Beek wants to stay at Old Trafford and prove himself at Manchester United.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “There were a lot of rumours about Van De Beek going to Arsenal. They’re not true.

“Van de Beek is not going to Arsenal. He wants to stay and prove himself at Manchester United.”

Manchester United finished second and without a trophy last term.

