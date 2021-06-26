Ray Parlour believes that Ben White would be a good signing for Arsenal this summer despite the hefty transfer fee being touted.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to land the England defender in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

Widespread reports in the British media have suggested that Arsenal have already had at least one bid knocked back by Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to bring the 23-year-old centre-half to The Emirates.

White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, made 36 appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League last season.

It has been suggested that Arsenal are willing to pay as much as £50m to bring White to The Emirates this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour feels that the centre-half would be a good addition to the Gunners squad for next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “He’s young enough and he’s a good player, he’s now in the England set up as well.

“I think he’d be a decent signing but £50m is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer.

“He will certainly be a good signing if they can get him, whether they can or not we will have to wait and see.

“It’s a lot of money but if you want a player so badly… I don’t think his wages would be big.

“So, over a five year period we aren’t going to give him the money that if you get an established star who’s in their prime, they’re going to have to pay him a lot of money in wages.”

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place in the table and without a trophy last term.

