Martin Odegaard reveals Real Madrid decision after Arsenal loan

Martin Odegaard has revealed that he is expecting to return to Real Madrid and compete for a spot in the first team next season following his six-month loan stint with Arsenal.

The Norway international joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a temporary deal in the January transfer window and he produced some impressive performances for the north London club.

The 22-year-old playmaker scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s men as the Gunners ended up in eighth place in the table.

It was understood that Arsenal were keen to make Odegaard’s stay in north London a permanent one but Real Madrid hold all the cards when it comes to his future.

Now, the midfielder has revealed that he is fully expecting to return to Real Madrid next season to work with new boss Carlo Ancelotti at The Bernabeu.

Speaking in an interview with TV2, as quoted by Metro, Odegaard said: “Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back.

“So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again.

“Of course it has always been a dream to play there. I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal.

“I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important.”

Asked if he has spoken with new boss Ancelotti, Odegaard replied: “No, not with him personally, but I have spoken a lot with the club and had a close contact. So I feel they have a good overview.”

Odegaard made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season but he was unable to help them seal a top-four finish or win a major trophy.

