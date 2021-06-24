Micah Richards has praised the “outstanding” Bukayo Saka and has claimed that the Arsenal starlet cannot be dropped after his fine performance for England against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old was named as the man of the match in England’s 1-0 victory at Euro 2020 at Wembley on Tuesday night as he helped the Three Lions to book their spot in the knockout phase.

Saka was involved in the build-up to Raheem Sterling’s winning goal at Wembley as he continued his recent fine form for Arsenal for his country.

The teenager will now be hoping to hold down a spot in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up as England prepare for their crunch showdown with Germany in the last 16 at Wembley on Tuesday night next week.

It remains to be seen whether Saka has done enough to earn a starting spot but former Manchester City star Richards feels that the Arsenal youngster has to play against the Germans.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Richards said: “I think he’s learned a lot about the next game now because the way Saka played today he can’t be dropped. He was absolutely outstanding.

“He’s so versatile, he can play in so many different positions. At times people are scared to impose themselves on the game and play the easy pass but he was fearless.

“He’s 19 years of age and he played like he had all the experience in the world.

“He was running in behind which we all know we need when Kane comes deep. Can he do his defensive work? Of course he can because he’s played left-back, wing-back. His all round performance was so professional for someone so young.

“He’s going to cause drama’s for Southgate now with squad selection.”

Saka scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta last season. He started 30 games in the Premier League for the Gunners last term.

