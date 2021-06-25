Albert Sambi Lokonga is “100 per cent” open to signing for Arsenal from Anderlecht this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been mentioned as a possible target for the Gunners in recent weeks as the north London side aim to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old Belgium Under-21 international scored three goals and made two assists in 33 league appearances for Anderlecht last season.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that the Gunners are indeed in talks to sign the Belgian midfielder this summer and the player himself is keen on a move to The Emirates.

Speaking in the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “Keep an eye on Lokonga, who is a midfielder at Anderlecht.

“Talks between Arsenal and Anderlecht are true and talks between Arsenal and Lokonga’s agents are true.

“Lokonga is 100 per cent open to joining Arsenal. He would love to join Arsenal.

“He was contacted by Italian clubs Napoli and Atalanta but he said his priority is Arsenal.

“Let’s see if Arsenal decide to complete a deal in the next few days.”

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League and without a trophy under Arteta last season, and the Gunners have not won the title since 2004.

