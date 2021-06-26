Fabrizio Romano updates Arsenal fans on Martin Odegaard situation

Arsenal remain interested in a permanent deal to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer if he is available, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old Norway international has returned to Real Madrid after his six-month loan spell at The Emirates came to an end this summer.

Odegaard impressed during his short stint in north London, with the playmaker having scored one goal and made two assists in 14 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners were thought to be keen to land the midfielder on a permanent deal but as things stand, Odegaard has returned to his parent club Real Madrid to prepare for next season.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that Arsenal have not given up hope of landing Odegaard this summer and they will make a move to sign him if it becomes apparent that he could be available.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “Let’s see what Real Madrid will decide for Odegaard and whether he stays or not.

“If there’s a chance [he can leave], Arsenal will try for him. Odegaard is their main target.

“If they have a one per cent chance, they’ll try for Odegaard.

“At the moment, Real Madrid consider Odegaard to be part of the team.”

Odegaard made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last season after having signed for the club in the January transfer window.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

