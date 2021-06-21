Duncan Castles delivers update on Arsenal interest in Ruben Neves

Arsenal are likely to have to offload Granit Xhaka before making any new midfield additions this summer, says Duncan Castles

Transfer Agent
Transfer Agent
Monday 21 June 2021, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are likely to have to offload Granit Xhaka before pursuing a move to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in landing the Wolverhampton Wanderers defensive midfielder as they look to revamp their squad ahead of next season.

Xhaka, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side in recent days but a deal has yet to be agreed.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to conclude a deal to offload Xhaka to clear the way for a potential new midfield signing at The Emirates.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed that the Gunners are likely to have to offload Xhaka to make space for a signing such as the 24-year-old Neves, or Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Ruben Neves is another individual [Arsenal want].

“It depends on whether Arsenal can sell Granit Xhaka to AS Roma. They need to agree a price with Roma.

“They’re also looking at Yves Bissouma but he has interest from other major Premier League clubs.

“The ideas are good at Arsenal but it’s the execution that will be the real test for them.”

Arsenal are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer after the Gunners finished in eighth place in the Premier League for the second season running and missed out on a place in Europe altogether.

