Raheem Sterling admits he's 'buzzing' for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Raheem Sterling heaps praise on Bukayo Saka after his sparkling performance for England at Euro 2020

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 24 June 2021, 23:00 UK
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)

Raheem Sterling has admitted that he is “buzzing” for Bukayo Saka following his man-of-the-match performance in England’s victory over the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

The Arsenal starlet was handed his first appearance of the tournament as he started the game and produced a wonderful display, with Sterling’s goal at Wembley handing Gareth Southgate’s men the three points.

Saka was involved in the build-up to the goal and produced a fine performance at Wembley as England secured their spot in the last 16 as group winners.

The 19-year-old will be hoping that he has done enough to earn a spot in the starting line-up when England take on Germany in the last 16 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Manchester City star Sterling has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Saka and praised him for his performance after the victory over the Czech Republic.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sterling said: “I thought Bukayo Saka was brilliant.

“I told him after the game that he got in the pockets of space, drove at people, he was direct and that’s what you need. It’s a credit to him.

“He’s tough, he’s funny, he gets on with everyone in the dressing room – I’m buzzing for him.”

Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season at Arsenal last term as he scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for the north London side.

