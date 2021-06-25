David Seaman urges Arsenal to make this ‘great signing’

David Seaman has urged Arsenal to consider making a move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer to bolster their attacking options.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

Arsenal finished in eighth place and without a trophy last season under Arteta and the Gunners will be on the lookout for reinforcements to bolster their European hopes next term.

Calvert-Lewin, 24, was in superb form for Everton last season as he scored 16 goals in 33 Premier League games for the Merseyside club.

The attacking midfielder is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 and has made one appearance for Gareth Southgate’s men so far at the tournament.

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper has now stated his belief that Calvert-Lewin would be an excellent signing for the Gunners as they look to start their rebuild under Arteta next season.

Asked about Calvert-Lewin joining Arsenal, Seaman told talkSPORT: “That would be a great signing. You want to be attracting those kind of players.

“Whether it happens, we will wait and see. With his proven goal-scoring record, why not?

“There are other positions we need. We also need a dominant centre-half with David Luiz going.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since their unbeaten triumph back in 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip