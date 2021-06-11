David Seaman: The three players Arsenal must sign this summer

Arsenal must look to sign three new players in key positions this summer, according to David Seaman.

The north London side are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new additions this summer after the Gunners ended up without a trophy last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to find consistency in the top flight and they ended up slumping to an eighth-placed finish for the second season running.

Arsenal have missed out on a spot in Europe for next season, meaning that they can concentrate on domestic affairs as they look to challenge for a top-four finish.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman has admitted his disappointment at Arsenal’s recent dip in form and says that the weaknesses in the squad must be addressed in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Seaman said: “When you look at last season, finishing eighth, it’s very disappointing. It’s something that needs to be changed.

“I feel a little bit sorry for Arteta because he’s not got his own team yet, or his own squad. He’s inherited players from previous managers. But he’s got to coach those around him to get the best out of them.

“We saw with winning the FA Cup and then the Community Shield, I would call those bonuses, because that season wasn’t very good either. It’s the consistency that’s the problem.

“All of a sudden we beat Liverpool and Chelsea, then we lost to lower teams. That’s his biggest problem.

“Do we need players? Yes we do. I still feel that the spine of the team isn’t strong enough. They need a good defender and midfield player. We need a more consistent attacking player.

“In [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, we do have a quality player. Last season, with all the different problems that he had, he wasn’t consistent enough. But you know the quality he’s got, so you don’t really change that.

“[Thomas] Partey in midfield has done well, I like what I see with him. I want to see a more consistent season from him and hopefully that’s going to happen next year.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners will be looking to improve their league form under Arteta next season as they look to earn a spot in the Champions League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip