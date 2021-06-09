Sol Campbell has urged Arsenal to make a move to sign Conor Coady from Wolves this summer.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strenghthen their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at the club.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table last season as they finished in the same position as they did last term.

Attentions at The Emirates will now be focused on the summer transfer window and the players the Gunners could look to bring in ahead of next season.

Defence is one area that Arteta will likely be keen to strengthen this summer as he prepares a side capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Campbell believes that Coady, 28, would be a great signing for the Gunners if they are to strengthen their back-line.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Campbell said: “There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould.

“Conor Coady is a good player; he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a winner. He’s definitely got the kind of mentality Arsenal should be looking at in new players.

“He’s definitely someone they should look at because he’s so solid, he wants to defend. He can pass as well, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air. He’s a good all-rounder and he’s got a bit about him.

“He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer. He’s got a great attitude as well, and I like that.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 campaign.

