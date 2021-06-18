Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans

Mikel Arteta is looking to perform a “defensive refresh” at Arsenal this summer as he looks to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season, according to Sky Sports reporter Nick Wright.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Arteta looks to rebuild his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League last season and they ended up slumping to an eighth-placed finish for the second season running to leave them without a place in Europe next term.

The north Londoners have been linked with a number of new signings in recent days as Arteta looks to add to his squad before his second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Brighton defender Ben White and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are two defensive targets that have been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Wright has suggested that Arteta has made it clear that he wants to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports News last week, Wright said: “Arsenal had the third-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding just 39 goals across their 38 fixtures, but their interest in Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale suggests Mikel Arteta regards defensive improvement as a priority this summer.

“The Gunners do look light at centre-back following David Luiz’s departure. William Saliba is due to return from his loan spell with Nice ahead of the new campaign and will hope to compete for a place in the side, but Arteta evidently feels an external solution is required.

“White impressed for Brighton during his first season in the top flight, starting all but two of their Premier League fixtures and at times featuring in central midfield.

“The 23-year-old’s performances earned him a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad. White’s ball-playing ability and age make him an enticing proposition for Arsenal and they doubtless see similar qualities in Ramsdale.

“The goalkeeper, also 23 and also called up to the England squad this week, showed his potential during a difficult season with Sheffield United and is comfortable playing out from the back.

“Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale may cast doubt on Bernd Leno’s future. Together with the club’s pursuit of White, it also shows Arteta wants a defensive refresh as a priority.”

