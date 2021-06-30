Arsenal are poised to complete the signings of Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga as they kick off their summer spending, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer and they have been linked with moves for both Benfica defender Tavares, 21, and Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga, 21, in recent days.

Arsenal are looking to add some quality to their squad this summer as they look to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that the Gunners are on the brink of completing both deals for Tavares and Lokonga as Arsenal prepare for the new campaign.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano revealed the details on both deals as the Gunners close in on their first recruits of the summer.

Romano wrote: “Arsenal are set to complete both Nuno Tavares and Lokonga signings in the next few days – confirmed and here we go soon.

“Lokonga will join for €17.5m + add ons, now final details on future sale %.

“Paperworks to be signed soon with Benfica for Tavares [€8m + add ons].”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, are aiming to be able to challenge for Champions League qualification next season after they finished eighth and without a trophy under Arteta last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip