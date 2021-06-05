Thierry Henry: What Mikel Arteta needs to change at Arsenal

Thierry Henry says Arsenal need to improve their consistency under Mikel Arteta next season if they are to climb the Premier League table.

The Gunners endured another disappointing campaign this year as they slumped to an eighth-placed finish for the second season running.

Arteta was unable to guide the north London side to a trophy in his first full season in charge at the club after they were knocked out of the Europa League by eventual winners Villarreal at the semi-final stage.

Attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Arsenal could look to bring in to strengthen their squad ahead of Arteta’s second full season in charge.

Gunners legend Henry feels that the north London side need to drastically improve their consistency if they are to start improving their form in the league.

Asked to identify the areas his former club need to improve, Henry said: “Consistency. When you look at Arsenal’s squad right now, on a good day they can beat anybody, but on a bad day they can lose to anybody.

“That’s why they find themselves in the situation they are in right now. They are a mid-table team because that’s what happened – some days yes and some days no.

“Is Arsenal’s squad better than West Ham’s and Leicester’s? But then they are still behind them in the table. Arsenal’s squad is capable of finishing in the higher positions, although you don’t have the squad of Man City or Chelsea or Man United.

“It’s painful to watch as an Arsenal fan, but consistency is very key.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since Henry was still playing at the club in the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners won the FA Cup last season after Arteta was brought in to replace Unai Emery in December 2019.

