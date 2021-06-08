Thierry Henry: What I really think about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Thierry Henry has lavished praise on Bukayo Saka following his excellent recent form for Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has been earning plenty of new admirers following his sparkling displays in an Arsenal shirt in recent months.

Saka has been a regular fixture in the first team under Mikel Arteta and the teenager scored seven goals and made six assists in 46 games last season.

The teenager has been impressing alongside fellow Arsenal youth product Emile Smith Rowe in the Gunners team and Henry, who briefly coached Saka during his spell as the north London club’s Under-18s manager, is a big fan of the youngster.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Henry said of Saka: “You could see that he wanted to run at people, he wanted the ball, he was brave on the ball.

“It was too early to tell and when I saw him breaking into the first team because it was after I left.

“I was like: Wow, it’s amazing. I always liked the attitude of the kid, his commitment.

“And what I like about him is he cares about his club, and he will do whatever to make sure that the team wins.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table for the second season running last term to leave them without European football for the forthcoming campaign.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since Henry was still at the club as he helped to fire them to their famous unbeaten season in 2003-04.

