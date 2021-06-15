Thomas Partey sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of second season

Thomas Partey has vowed to step his game up in his second season at Arsenal.

The Ghana international signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid last summer as Mikel Arteta moved to strengthen his midfield options ahead of his first full season in charge.

Partey struggled with a string of minor injury issues throughout the campaign but the 28-year-old still managed to make two assists in 24 Premier League games for the north London side.

The defensive midfielder will be hoping to put his injury troubles behind him next season as he bids to help Arsenal challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The midfielder has now spoken out about his first full campaign in England and he has suggested that he will be more settled next term.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Partey said of Arsenal’s campaign last term: “Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs.

“We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my teammates.

“I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.

“Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well.

“So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League last season as they missed out on a spot in Europe all-together for next term.

Arteta will now be focused on bringing in the right players as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip