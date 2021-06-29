Arsenal have rejected a second bid from Aston Villa for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, according to reports in the British media.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Gunners have turned down another offer for the 20-year-old this week as the Villains step up their interest in the midfielder.

According to the story, Villa had already failed with a £25m bid for Smith Rowe and they have now had another improved offer rejected by the north London side.

The article also states that Arsenal are adamant that Smith Rowe is not for sale and they are in talks with the midfielder about a new contract.

Smith Rowe’s current deal at The Emirates is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and the north Londoners are believed to be keen to get him to commit to an extension following his breakthrough season last term.

The same story says that Mikel Arteta sees Smith Rowe as a key part of his plans moving forwards and the Gunners have no intention of selling the talented midfielder this summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are said to be determined to add to their squad this summer as they look to cement their Premier League status in the years to come.

