William Gallas: Arsenal made a mistake with Mikel Arteta

William Gallas believes that Arsenal made a “mistake” appointing Mikel Arteta as their manager as he was not yet experienced enough for the role.

The Spanish head coach was brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates at the end of 2019 and he has just completed his first full season in charge at the north London club.

Former midfielder Arteta led the Gunners to an eighth-placed finish for the second season running this term as the north London side missed out on qualification for European football next season.

Arsenal fans will be watching closely to see how the Gunners move to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window ahead of Arteta’s second full season in charge at the club.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC defender Gallas feels that the Gunners may have made a mistake by appointing Arteta at The Emirates too early in his coaching career.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Gallas said: “Mikel Arteta was not ready yet to manage a club like Arsenal.

“OK, he was assistant coach at Manchester City. But he had never managed a team. It is completely different.

“The board made a mistake picking him. I’m sure he will be a great manager but you need to have experience to manage a big club.

“To be honest, it is a great shame for the Arsenal fans after finishing eighth.

“Arsenal is not the same Arsenal we knew 18, 20 years ago. We had players who were strong with strong personalities.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 campaign.

