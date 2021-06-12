Granit Xhaka responds to Arsenal exit talk

Granit Xhaka has insisted that he is paying no attention to the speculation about his future as he continues to be linked with a transfer away from Arsenal.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to AS Roma in recent days and some reports have suggested that the Switzerland international is close to a switch to the Serie A side.

Despite all of the speculation, there has not yet been any official announcement about the midfielder’s future beyond the summer transfer window and as things stand, he remains an Arsenal player.

Xhaka is now on international duty with Switzerland at Euro 2020 and the player himself has moved to play down speculation about his future as he focuses on performing for his national team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Xhaka said: “There are always rumours as soon as the transfer market opens but I don’t want to talk about my future.

“I am 100 per cent focused here with the national team… what happens afterwards, you will then get to know about it.”

The 28-year-old midfielder scored one goal and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for Arsenal last season as the Gunners ended up in eighth place in the table for the second year running.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip