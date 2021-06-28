Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about his future

Granit Xhaka has hinted at his desire to leave Arsenal and sign for AS Roma this summer.

The midfielder’s situation at The Emirates has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the north London club.

Xhaka has been linked with a move to join Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side this summer as he looks to bring the curtain down on his Arsenal career.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay of the Arsenal team over the last few seasons and he scored one goal and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for the Gunners last term.

However, the Switzerland midfielder has now appeared to once again indicate his desire to leave Arsenal and join AS Roma this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Xhaka said: “Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome].”

He continued: “Football is a team sport and you’re only as good as your team. Of course, it was a good year for me personally. I’ve always played and performed.

“But the place at the end of the season is, of course, really bitter and disappointing for us.”

Arsenal are believed to be considering a relatively major overhaul of their squad this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge in north London.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Gunners are yet to confirm any big-name arrivals in the current transfer window.

