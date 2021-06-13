Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The north London side are on the lookout for a number of new recruits this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season as the Gunners endured a difficult campaign under Arteta.

Attentions will now inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Gunners could look to bring in ahead of the new campaign.

England defender White has been linked with a move away from Brighton and Hove Albion in recent weeks following his strong form for the Seagulls.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Arsenal, Leeds United and Leicester City are the three main clubs vying for the 23-year-old defender’s signature this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “White is English, which is always a plus. He’s young at 23 and he’s comfortable on the ball.

“He’s got a of characteristics that most clubs are looking for at centre-half at the moment.

“There is a lot of interest in him. I’m told the clubs who are most interested at the present are Arsenal, Leeds United and Leicester City.

“There is also interest, but not as strong, from Manchester United. They’re looking for a centre-half but how money they’re able to put towards a centre-half depends on how much they put towards a forward.

“There is a degree of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool had been in contact with White before they did a deal for Ibrahima Konate.”

Castles continued: “It’s going to be an expensive deal to get done. Brighton are in a position of strength, given that White has a contract until 2024.

“They had been talking of a figure of £50m or more for White. White being called up to the England squad has further potential to drive up that price, particularly if he plays a number of games and does well for England.”

White made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season as they finished in 16th place in the Premier League table.

