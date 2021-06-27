Arsenal are the only club to have made a “concrete” bid to sign Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the central defender to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his options at the back ahead of next season.

Widespread reports have suggested that Arsenal have had at least one bid turned down by the Seagulls as the Gunners look to negotiate on the price for the England defender.

White has been a regular fixture in the first team for Brighton lately and he made 36 appearances in the Premier League last term as the Seagulls finished in 16th place in the table.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to agree deal to sign White in the coming days as Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge at the north London club.

Now, McGarry has revealed that despite widespread interest, Arsenal are the only club to have made an official offer to try and sign White this summer so far.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, McGarry said: “Ben White has been the subject of interest from several big clubs in the Premier League.

“It has emerged that Arsenal are a concrete bidder for the centre-half. He has played only one season in the Premier League.

“Brighton’s asking price is in the region of £50m for the 23-year-old.

“Arsenal are the only firm suitors at this moment, as I understand it, to take the plunge and make a concrete offer for White.”

