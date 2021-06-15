Arsenal are not in talks to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

Dutch midfielder Van de Beek has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners in recent days following his disappointing first season at Manchester United.

Van de Beek, 24, failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford after arriving at the club from Ajax last summer and found his first-team opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be limited.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now dismissed suggestions that Arsenal could be interested in a deal to sign the Manchester United midfielder this summer, and he says that the Gunners’ focus is elsewhere in the transfer market.

Posting on Twitter on Monday, Romano wrote: “There are no talks between Arsenal, Manchester United or player agents for Donny van de Beek. #MUFC

“Arsenal will sign a new midfielder, for sure – but there’s nothing going on for van de Beek as of today. There are other names in the list as priorities. #AFC.”

Van de Beek scored one goal and made one assist in 19 Premier League appearances last term, but he only started four times in the top flight.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad after a largely disappointing season culminated in an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and no silverware.

