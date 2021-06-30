Arsenal aiming for at least four new signings this summer – report

Arsenal are aiming to bring in at least four or five new signings this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are looking to make a number of additions to their squad this summer as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season as they missed out on a spot in Europe altogether to leave them focusing purely on domestic affairs next term.

The Gunners, who have not yet announced any new signings, are after a right-sided centre-half and a promising young midfielder this summer, according to the same article.

And the north London side may also be also on the lookout for a new right-back, left-back, number 10 and goalkeeper this summer, the story adds.

The article goes on to claim that there is “confidence” that Arsenal are edging closer to securing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The story also says that the Gunners are slowly closing in on the signing of Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been widely tipped for a move to The Emirates this summer.

Other potential targets mentioned by the same article are RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams and Sassuolo’s Mert Muldur.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip