Arsenal are in talks to sign Brighton defender Ben White in a deal worth in excess of £50m, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Arsenal failed with a £40m offer for the England international last week after White was called up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

The same article states that the Gunners have continued negotiations with Brighton over a potential deal worth more than £50m to bring the 23-year-old to the north London side.

According to the same story, Brighton owner Tony Bloom won’t stand in White’s way if Arsenal make an acceptable offer for the versatile defender in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Arsenal and Brighton are currently going back and forth on the structure of the payments.

The media outlet add that the Gunners shouldn’t have any issues agreeing a contract with White so Sky Sports News believe that a deal looks increasingly likely this summer.

The report highlights that the two key issues are a gap in the valuation and a difference in how the deal would be structured.

White made 36 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League last term before he impressed in England’s warm-up games ahead of the European championship.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last term.

