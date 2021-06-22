Reports suggesting that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek are not true, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There have been suggestions that the Gunners were interested in a move to land the Dutch midfielder from their rivals this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Van de Beek endured a disappointing first season at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window last year.

The 24-year-old was limited to just four starts in the Premier League as he scored one goal and made one assist in a total of 19 top-flight appearances for the Red Devils.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal had made contact with Manchester United about the possibility of signing Van de Beek this summer.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now rejected those claims, insisting that although Arsenal are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, Van de Beek is not one of their targets.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “There are rumours about Van de Beek but it’s not true.

“From the player’s side and Manchester United’s side, they’ve not received anything from Arsenal.

“At the moment, there is absolutely nothing. They [Arsenal] will sign a new midfielder but for Van de Beek is not an option for now.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season under Arteta.

