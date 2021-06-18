Arsenal are interested in a potential bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked Ramsdale as a potential recruit in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are considering selling number one Bernd Leno this summer if Mikel Arteta can sign a ready-made replacement.

According to the same story, the north London side are looking at Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana but Ramsdale has also emerged as a potential target.

The report claims that Arsenal are considering Ramsdale following his performances for Bournemouth and Sheffield United over the past few seasons.

The Sun write that the Gunners will need to pay at least £20m as Sheffield United want to recoup the fee that they paid Bournemouth last year.

The media outlet add that Arsenal have only engaged in preliminary discussions with Onana and his representatives but the Cameroon international is serving a nine-month doping ban.

Ramsdale was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson suffered an injury earlier this week.

The England shot-stopper has made 75 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth and Sheffield United in his fledgling career so far.

Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United for a second spell after Bournemouth’s relegation in 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip