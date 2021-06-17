Arsenal have no plans to re-sign Aaron Ramsey this summer despite Juventus looking to part company with the Wales international, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the 30-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the Turin club after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Serie A outfit.

The same article states that Juve are looking to speak to Ramsey’s representatives to facilitate a potential transfer arrangement in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Ramsey’s career in Serie A has been hampered by injury problems despite the Welsh midfielder winning the Italian top flight crown in 2020.

Goal write that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is looking to overhaul his squad after taking over the reins of the Serie A giants for the second time.

The website claims that Ramsey is likely to return to the Premier League but Arsenal don’t appear to be an option for the Wales international at the moment.

Arsenal haven’t made contact with their former midfielder about a return to The Emirates despite Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer, according to the story.

Goal suggest Ramsey could use Euro 2020 to put himself in the shop window.

Ramsey has scored five goals and has made five assists in 46 Serie A games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip