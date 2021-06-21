Arsenal could re-sign Aaron Ramsey if they miss out on other targets - report

Arsenal could look to re-sign Aaron Ramsey to solve their midfield conundrum, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 21 June 2021, 08:30 UK
Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Arsenal could re-sign Aaron Ramsey this summer if the Gunners fail to strengthen in midfield, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that the Wales international is facing an uncertain summer given that Ramsey is being linked with a potential transfer away from Juventus.

The same article highlights the Italian club are reportedly ready to sell the Welsh midfielder this summer less than two years after his move to Turin.

According to the same story, Ramsey would prefer to stay in Turin and prove his worth to new Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri in the 2021-22 Serie A season.

Eurosport go on to report that the 30-year-old would prefer to return to the Premier League if Juventus do decide to push the Welsh midfielder out of the club.

The media outlet add that Crystal Palace and West Ham are both interested in signing the former Cardiff City midfielder but Ramsey still believes he is a Champions League player.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal are struggling to attract elite numbers to the club in the midfield department and if their luck doesn’t improve then Ramsey could be “genuinely considered”.

Ramsey was part of Juve’s title-winning team in the 2019-20 season following his move to the Serie A side on a free transfer.

