Arsenal have had a bid of £13.5m knocked back by Anderlecht for their promising midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting Arsenal are interested in signing the 21-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options ahead of the Spanish head coach’s second full season in charge.

The same article states that Arteta believes the Anderlecht midfielder can complement Thomas Partey in the middle of the park in the Premier League next term.

According to the same story, Lokonga has emerged as a concrete target despite Arsenal reviving their interest in Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Daily Mail suggest that there is determination within the Arsenal camp to get a deal over the line for Lokonga after missing out on Emiliano Buendia and Martin Odegaard.

The media outlet suggest that Arsenal will have to increase their bid by £4.5m to £18m to secure the signing of Lokonga from Anderlecht in the current transfer window.

Lokonga scored three goals and made two assists in 33 games in the Belgian Pro League last term.

The Belgium Under-21 international has established himself as a regular in the Anderlecht team over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old has netted three goals in 69 games over the past four seasons.

