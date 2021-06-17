Arsenal fail with £13.5m bid for promising Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga - report

Arsenal have a £13.5m bid rejected by Anderlecht for their promising midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 17 June 2021, 08:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have had a bid of £13.5m knocked back by Anderlecht for their promising midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting Arsenal are interested in signing the 21-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options ahead of the Spanish head coach’s second full season in charge.

The same article states that Arteta believes the Anderlecht midfielder can complement Thomas Partey in the middle of the park in the Premier League next term.

According to the same story, Lokonga has emerged as a concrete target despite Arsenal reviving their interest in Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Daily Mail suggest that there is determination within the Arsenal camp to get a deal over the line for Lokonga after missing out on Emiliano Buendia and Martin Odegaard.

The media outlet suggest that Arsenal will have to increase their bid by £4.5m to £18m to secure the signing of Lokonga from Anderlecht in the current transfer window.

Lokonga scored three goals and made two assists in 33 games in the Belgian Pro League last term.

The Belgium Under-21 international has established himself as a regular in the Anderlecht team over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old has netted three goals in 69 games over the past four seasons.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC favourites to sign Jack Grealish ahead of Man United - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Journalist delivers latest update on Arsenal's bid to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of second season
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand expresses his doubts about Man United star Victor Lindelof
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names two signings Man United should make ahead of Declan Rice
Related Articles

Home »
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC favourites to sign Jack Grealish ahead of Man United - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Journalist delivers latest update on Arsenal's bid to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of second season
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand expresses his doubts about Man United star Victor Lindelof
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names two signings Man United should make ahead of Declan Rice
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network