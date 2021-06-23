Arsenal have made an opening bid for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that the Belgian club have rejected an opening offer of €15m (£12.9m) including bonuses for the 21-year-old from the Gunners.

The same article states that Arsenal are eager to strike a deal to sign the Anderlecht youngster in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Anderlecht are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £17m for the Belgium Under-21 international.

The report goes on to add that the Belgian side are hoping to create a bidding war for the highly-rated Belgian starlet.

Football.London’s report claims that Lokonga is attracting interest from a number of Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs.

The media outlet add that Arsenal have a link through their non-executive director Tim Lewis to Lokonga’s agent which could prove useful in the deal.

Arsenal are expected to sell Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, Uruguayan star Lucas Torreira and French youngster Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The Gunners finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a place in Uefa competitions next term.

Arsenal lost to their former manager Unai Emery’s Villarreal side in the Europa League semi-finals last season.

