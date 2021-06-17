Arsenal have submitted a bid to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga after suffering a setback in their pursuit of Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners have made an offer for the 21-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Odegaard started the summer as Arsenal’s number one transfer target after his positive impact on loan at the north London outfit.

According to the same story, the Gunners were optimistic Odegaard could push for a move to Arsenal with his future at Real Madrid looking bleak under Zinedine Zidane.

But The Athletic report that Real Madrid’s managerial change has altered the situation and Arsenal’s chances of landing the Norway international are now slim.

The media outlet add that Arsenal opted against a bidding war with Aston Villa for Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia and Arteta doesn’t have a serious interest in signing Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir.

The report goes on to write that Lokonga has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time after breaking into the Anderlecht team under Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal have made a formal approach to sign the Belgian midfielder and Anderlecht are open to selling the 21-year-old, according to the report.

Separate reports in the British media this week suggested that Arsenal’s first bid for Lokonga has been rejected by the Belgian club.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip