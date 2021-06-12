Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in the 2021 summer transfer window, according a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the promising Anderlecht midfielder after having tracked Lokonga for some time.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that the Anderlecht midfielder could be used as an alternative to Ghana international Thomas Partey.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking to reinforce their options in central midfield ahead of the 2021-22 campaign following a difficult campaign.

The Athletic suggest that Arsenal could sign Lokonga as well as pursuing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that the north London side’s interest in the up-and-coming Anderlecht star underlines that the Gunners are no longer able to pursue big-name players and need to think outside the box.

Lokonga scored three times and made two assists in 33 games for Anderlecht in the 2020-21 season.

The Belgian midfielder has been a regular in the Anderlecht first team over the past four seasons.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a place in Uefa competitions.

The Gunners lost to Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals.

