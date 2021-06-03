Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to a report in England.

Belgian media outlet Nieuwsblad, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking at potential midfield targets ahead of his second full season in charge.

The same article states that the Gunners could sell Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira this summer to leave Arteta short in the midfield department.

According to the same story, the north London side are weighing up a move to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton but Arsenal could face competition from Liverpool FC.

The report states that Anderlecht midfielder Sambi Lokongo represents a much cheaper option for the Premier League side in the upcoming transfer window.

Nieuwsblad write that Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Anderlecht midfielder, having tracked the Belgian since the start of 2019.

The Belgian media outlet write that Anderlecht are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £13m-£16m for Sambi Lokongo.

The 21-year-old scored two goals and made three assists in the Belgian Pro League in the 2020-21 season.

Sambi Lokongo has scored three goals and has made five assists in 79 games in all competitions in his career at Anderlecht so far.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip