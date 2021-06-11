Arsenal are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as the club’s technical director Edu looks to work on a deal to bring the Swede to The Emirates this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Isak as Mikel Arteta braces himself to lose two strikers in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are facing an uncertain future at the north London side as Arteta looks to overhaul his squad.

According to the same story, Arsenal could sell Lacazette this summer rather than lose the France international for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The report goes on to add that Leeds United and West Ham United are also interested in Nketiah, who could be available for around £20m in the current transfer window.

The Athletic reveal that Arsenal are been tracking the 21-year-old after the Sweden international completed a move to Real Sociedad in a £5.75m deal in 2019.

The media outlet add that Dortmund have the option to re-sign Isak in a £30m deal.

Arsenal could rival Dortmund for Isak’s signature if Arteta does lose one or both of his centre-forwards this summer, according to the report.

Isak has scored 33 times in 89 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

