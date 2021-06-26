Arsenal have reached out to Alexander Isak’s representatives about a potential deal for the Real Sociedad forward this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 21-year-old following his performances in La Liga and at Euro 2020.

The same article states that the north London side are contemplating meeting his contract release clause worth around €70m (£59m) in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the Sweden international but Real Madrid are also interested in the Real Sociedad forward.

The report suggests that Arsenal have made contact with Isak’s representatives as the Gunners look to steal a march on their rivals for the Swede’s signature.

AS reveal that Real Sociedad have made it known that they haven’t received any official offers for the former Borussia Dortmund forward despite recent speculation.

The Spanish media outlet add that Real Sociedad are attempting to negotiate a new deal with Isak that would raise his contract release clause to around £77m.

Isak scored 17 goals and made two assists in 34 games in the Spanish top flight in the 2020-21 season.

The Sweden international netted one goal in 13 games for Borussia Dortmund before he went on loan to Dutch side Willem II where he scored 14 times in 18 games.

