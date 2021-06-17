Arsenal are facing competition from a top Premier League club for the signing of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Arsenal have held an interest in the Cameroon international over the past couple of months despite Onana’s year-long suspension.

The same article states that Onana’s ban has been reduced to nine months by the Court Of Arbitration For Sport to increase interest in the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

According to the same story, Ajax are prepared to sell Onana this summer before the Cameroon international becomes a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Goal go on to write that Arsenal technical director Edu and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta are big admirers of Onana – but Arsenal haven’t made a concrete bid yet.

The story claims that current Arsenal number one Bernd Leno is open to a change of clubs this summer following a mixed spell at the north London outfit.

The article adds that Onana is keen on a move to Arsenal provided that he would be Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Goal claim that Arsenal are facing competition from a club who finished in the top eight of the Premier League last term.

The website adds that Onana is also attracting interest from some French sides.

