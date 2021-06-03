Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana despite his year-long doping ban, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked Onana as a potential candidate to become Arsenal’s number one for the long term.

The same article states that Onana’s appeal against his doping ban will take place this week, and the Ajax shot-stopper hopes to get the verdict overturned.

According to the same story, Arsenal are interested in signing the 25-year-old irrespective of the outcome of his appeal.

The Telegraph explain that Onana is likely to become a free agent next summer when his current deal at the Dutch giants comes to an end.

The media outlet suggest the Cameroon shot-stopper could be available for as little as £7m even if Onana can’t play until next February because of his ban.

If the ban remains in place, the Gunners could sign the Ajax goalkeeper for even less than £7m, which would represent a real bargain.

Onana has made 204 appearances for Ajax since breaking into the first team in 2016.

The Cameroon international has won two Dutch titles, the Dutch Cup twice as well as finishing as a Europa League runner up in 2017.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League.

