Arsenal one of four clubs considering a move to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the Gunners have reignited their interest in the Italy international in the current transfer window.

The same article claims that the north London side failed with a £55m bid for Belotti a couple of seasons ago but the Gunners are ready to reignite their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A quartet AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Fiorentina for Belotti’s signature this summer.

The report, however, outlines that the Gunners could have their work cut out if they are to convince Belotti to ditch Serie A in favour of a move to the Premier League.

Tuttosport write that Torino would be willing to accept a bid in the region of £27m for the prolific Italian goal-scorer.

The report goes on to add Belotti is entering into the final year of his contract to cast doubt on his long-term future at Torino.

The media outlet suggest Arsenal could look to sign Belotti as a ready-made replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Belotti scored 13 times and made six assists in 35 games in the Italian top flight last term.

