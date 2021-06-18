Arsenal fail with £40m bid for Brighton defender Ben White - report

Brighton have rejected Arsenal's £40m bid to sign England defender Ben White this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 18 June 2021, 06:00 UK
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Arsenal have failed with a £40m bid to sign Brighton defender Ben White in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Gunners looked to steal a march on their rivals by making an offer for White early in the summer transfer window for the coveted Brighton defender.

The same article states that Arsenal’s initial £40m bid was rejected by Brighton but the Gunners are expected to launch a second offer for the England international.

According to the same story, the Gunners are continuining talks with Brighton ahead of an improved offer for the Seagulls defender as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defence this summer.

Sky Sports go on to report that the Arsenal manager is looking to improve his defensive options given experienced Brazil international David Luiz has left the north London side.

White has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

The Brighton centre-half earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury setback.

White was a key part of the Brighton team in the 2020-21 Premier League term.

The England defender got vital first-team experience under his belt during a loan spell at Leeds in 2019-20.

