Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 13 June 2021, 06:30 UK
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Arsenal have made Brighton defender Ben White a “concrete target” in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal have been impressed with White’s performances for Brighton in his debut season in the Premier League after he returned from a loan spell at Leeds United ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that the north London side have stepped up their interest after witnessing White’s effortless transition into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European championship.

According to the same story, Arsenal haven’t been in contact with Brighton about signing the 23-year-old but The Athletic expect the Gunners to initiate negotiations shortly.

The media outlet claim that Brighton could be tempted into selling White if the Seagulls receive an offer in the region of £40m for the England international.

The story highlighted that Brighton won’t stand in White’s way provided the Premier League side receive an appropriate offer for the versatile defender.

The Athletic add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was initially interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but the Gunners boss has since switched his attention to White.

The Brighton defender made 36 appearances for the Seagulls last term to help Graham Potter’s side secure their top-flight status for another 12 season.

White has come through the ranks at Brighton with loans spells at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds.

